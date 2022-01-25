Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of SPS Commerce worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

