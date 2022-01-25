Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.44 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cable One worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,541.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,490.00 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,718.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,835.82.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

