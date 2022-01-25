Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.05% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $484.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

