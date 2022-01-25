Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.46 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Globe Life worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

