Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,581,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

