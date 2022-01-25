Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,713 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,559 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Performance Food Group worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,870 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

