Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.34. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.