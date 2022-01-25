Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $195.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

