Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $14.45 Million in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Global-e Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $70,485,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 81.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

