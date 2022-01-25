Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,474 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Albertsons Companies worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ACI opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

