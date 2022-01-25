Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $14.90 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 512,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.