Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,321 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $141.64 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

