Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 212,366 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 205.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,366 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

