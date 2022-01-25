Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,148 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Apartment Income REIT worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $241,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -112.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

