Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,194 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 538,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

