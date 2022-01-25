Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 3,534.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

