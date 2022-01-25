Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,461 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Splunk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.71. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

