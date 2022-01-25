Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Alleghany worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $657.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.88. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

