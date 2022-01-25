Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Loews worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

