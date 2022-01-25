Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Watsco worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 36.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $287.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.64. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

