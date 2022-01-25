Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

