Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,494,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,146,000 after acquiring an additional 426,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after acquiring an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.