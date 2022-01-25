Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,110 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.33. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.14.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

