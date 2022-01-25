Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,925 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $230,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

