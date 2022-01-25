Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,343 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.05 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.