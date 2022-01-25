Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 41,633 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Essent Group worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

