Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 49,052 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Cirrus Logic worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

