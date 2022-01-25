Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,527,616 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,527,616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Sterling Bancorp worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

