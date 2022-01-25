Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 741 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Primerica worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Primerica by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Primerica by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI stock opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.70 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.67.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

