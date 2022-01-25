Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 311,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of Flywire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $394,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 19.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $5,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $17,524,319.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.