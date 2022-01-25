Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 92,401 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $43,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

