Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Ingredion worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

