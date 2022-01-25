Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 723.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -340.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

