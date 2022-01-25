Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Graham worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Graham by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Graham by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $603.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.46. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.