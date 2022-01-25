Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.70% of Meridian Bioscience worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 54,351 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $910.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

