Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

