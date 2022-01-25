Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 24,711 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

EHC opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.55. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

