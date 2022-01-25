Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,536 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of Boise Cascade worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

BCC stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

