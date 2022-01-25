Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 26,765 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.