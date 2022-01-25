Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 84,898 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

