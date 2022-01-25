Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,870 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.43% of Materion worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 45.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 64.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.35. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.