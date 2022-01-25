Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.38 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76,581 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $9,340,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.96 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

