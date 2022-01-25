Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

