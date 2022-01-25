Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1,925.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.