Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.12 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL opened at $623.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $706.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.68. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $448.48 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

