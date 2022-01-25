Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

HSIC opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

