Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

