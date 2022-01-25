Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Allakos worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allakos by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after buying an additional 83,327 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $369.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.