Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $5.70 Million in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of MEDNAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $9,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 168.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of MD stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,879 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

