Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $136,417,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.